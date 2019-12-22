Songs By Ant Saunders, 88rising, AJR Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio

Ant Saunders’ “Yellow Hearts,” 88rising, Joji & Jackson Wang’s “Walking (featuring Swae Lee & Major Lazer)” and AJR’s “Dear Winter” officially enter the Top 40 at pop radio this week.

Below last week’s chart at #44, “Yellow Hearts” enters this week’s listing at #38. The Ant Saunders breakthrough received 921 spins during the December 15-21 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 230.

Up six places, “Walking” earns #39 on this week’s chart. The 88rising release amassed 872 tracking period plays (+231).

Credited with 802 spins (+61), “Dear Winter” enjoys a two-place lift to #40 on this week’s chart.