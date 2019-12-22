in Music News

SHAED’s “Trampoline” Reaches #1 On Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart

“Trampoline” takes over the top spot on this week’s Dance Club chart.

Shaed - Trampoline Video | Photo Finish Records

From high-profile commercial spots to streaming playlists to multiple formats of radio, SHAED’s “Trampoline” has been just about everywhere in 2019.

It has also become a big hit in night clubs, earning #1 on this week’s Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

Up one place from last week, “Trampoline” seizes the throne from Tiesto & Mabel’s “God Is A Dancer.” That song falls to #6 this week.

VASSY’s “Trouble” rises one spot to #2, while Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin’s “RITMO” ascends one rung to #3.

Riton & Oliver Heldens’ “Turn Me On (featuring Vula)” rises one place to #4, and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” jumps two spots to #5.

Dance Club Songs ranks the top songs in night clubs based on data from DJ playlists.

black eyed peasdua lipaj balvinoliver heldensritonshaedtrampolinevassyvula

