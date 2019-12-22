in TV News

Adam Driver Hosting, Halsey Performing On January 25 “Saturday Night Live”

“SNL” will return with new episodes in five weeks.

Following this weekend’s edition of “Saturday Night Live,” the iconic NBC reality series will enjoy a five-week holiday hiatus.

It will return with a new episode on January 25, 2020. Thanks to a title card that aired during this week’s episode, we know who the principal participants will be.

NBC confirms that Adam Driver will host the broadcast. Halsey will meanwhile perform as musical guest.

Driver will be making his third appearance as host; Halsey will be appearing for the third time as a formally billed musical guest.

