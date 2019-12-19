in TV News

Roman Reigns To Wrestle, Chainsmokers, Backstreet Boys, More To Perform On FOX’s New Year’s Eve Special

FOX confirmed an interesting lineup for its NYE special.

New Year's Eve - FOX Key Art

FOX will again offer live New Year’s Eve coverage, with Steve Harvey reprising his role as host.

Set to air from 8-10PM ET, break for local news, and then return from 11:00PM-12:30AM, “FOX’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square” will feature a variety of high-profile celebrities.

The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Backstreet Boys, Tyga, Florida Georgia Line, The Village People and The Killers will perform, while WWE superstar Roman Reigns will appear — and wrestle in a match. The Village People’s performance will involve an attempt to set the world record for largest “YMCA” dance.

Other celebrities set to appear include Will Arnett, Jenna Dewan and Gordon Ramsay. Rob Gronkowski and Maria Menounos will co-host the celebration with Harvey.

foxnew year's everoman reigns

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Adam Lambert’s “Believe” Re-Enters Top 10 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following “The Voice” Performance