First Look: Dua Lipa Delivers Performance On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Wednesday night, Dua Lipa appeared for an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Thursday, she returns to deliver a performance on the popular talk show.
Lipa’s performance closes an episode that also features Kate McKinnon and Noah Baumbach. Both appear for interviews with host Jimmy Fallon.
The episode additionally includes a “Sesame Street Rap” segment with members of The Roots and characters from the iconic franchise.
Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1179 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kate McKinnon during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on December 19, 2019 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1179 — Pictured: (l-r) Filmmaker Noah Baumbach during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on December 19, 2019 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1179 — Pictured: (l-r) Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and host Jimmy Fallon during the “Sesame Street Rap” segment on December 19, 2019 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
