First Look: Dua Lipa Delivers Performance On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Wednesday night, Dua Lipa appeared for an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Thursday, she returns to deliver a performance on the popular talk show.

Lipa’s performance closes an episode that also features Kate McKinnon and Noah Baumbach. Both appear for interviews with host Jimmy Fallon.

The episode additionally includes a “Sesame Street Rap” segment with members of The Roots and characters from the iconic franchise.

Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping: