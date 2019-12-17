Post Malone, Sam Hunt, Alanis Morissette, BTS Performing In Times Square During “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”

Minutes before the ball drops in Times Square, Post Malone will deliver a high-profile New Year’s Eve performance.

ABC confirms Post as the headliner for this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.”

The Times Square broadcast, which begins at 8PM ET, will also feature performances by Sam Hunt, Alanis Morisette (with the “Jagged Little Pill” Broadway cast) and BTS.

“We are so lucky to have Post Malone performing for the world right before the iconic ball drop,” said Mark Bracco, executive producer and EVP, Programming and Development, dick clark productions. “Add to that superstars like BTS, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morrissette, and it promises to be a memorable New Year’s Eve in Times Square.”

Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale will host the iconic Times Square celebration, with Ciara leading the Los Angeles festivities and Billy Porter hosting the New Orleans party.

As the broadcast’s sponsor, YouTube will be running decade retrospectives and making a “surprise announcement.”