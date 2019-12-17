Ratings: “Watchmen” Reaches Another Viewership High For First Season Finale

For HBO’s “Watchmen,” the late-season momentum continued through Sunday’s season finale. The episode enjoyed a third consecutive gain in adults 18-49 and overall viewership, setting series highs in both measures.

According to live+same-day data posted by Showbuzz, the episode drew a 0.33 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 0.94 million overall viewers. The numbers top the 0.28 rating and 0.82 million viewer mark posted by last week’s episode, numbers which previously represented series highs.

With initial digital numbers included, the episode scored 1.6 million viewers on premiere night — also a series high. Based on the show’s typical digital/DVR/on-demand trajectory, that number will swell considerably in the coming weeks.