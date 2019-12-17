in TV News

Ratings: “Watchmen” Reaches Another Viewership High For First Season Finale

HBO’s “Watchmen” hit a series high Sunday night.

Watchmen Finale Still | Mark Hill/HBO

For HBO’s “Watchmen,” the late-season momentum continued through Sunday’s season finale. The episode enjoyed a third consecutive gain in adults 18-49 and overall viewership, setting series highs in both measures.

According to live+same-day data posted by Showbuzz, the episode drew a 0.33 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 0.94 million overall viewers. The numbers top the 0.28 rating and 0.82 million viewer mark posted by last week’s episode, numbers which previously represented series highs.

With initial digital numbers included, the episode scored 1.6 million viewers on premiere night — also a series high. Based on the show’s typical digital/DVR/on-demand trajectory, that number will swell considerably in the coming weeks.

hbowatchmen

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Kim Kardashian West Talks About Holiday Card, Kendall’s Rankings, More On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Post Malone, Sam Hunt, Alanis Morissette, BTS Performing In Times Square During “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”