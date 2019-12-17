Blake Shelton, Jameela Jamil Appear On “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Watch Now)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 3077 -- Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Jameela Jamil, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)
This past October, Blake Shelton visited “The Kelly Clarkson Show” — in part to support fellow guest Craig Morgan and his touching song “The Father, My Son, And The Holy Ghost.”
Tuesday, he returns to the show in celebration of his own new album “Fully Loaded: God’s Country.” Shelton appears in multiple segments on the episode.
He is not, however, the only guest. “The Good Place” and “The Misery Index” principal joins Clarkson for a chat on the broadcast.
The episode will air Tuesday afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market. Initial video highlights and photos follow.
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 3077 — Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 3077 — Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 3077 — Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 3077 — Pictured: Blake Shelton — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 3077 — Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 3077 — Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 3077 — Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Jameela Jamil, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 3077 — Pictured: (l-r) Jameela Jamil, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)
blake shelton jameela jamil kelly clarkson the kelly clarkson show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…