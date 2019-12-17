Blake Shelton, Jameela Jamil Appear On “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Watch Now)

This past October, Blake Shelton visited “The Kelly Clarkson Show” — in part to support fellow guest Craig Morgan and his touching song “The Father, My Son, And The Holy Ghost.”

Tuesday, he returns to the show in celebration of his own new album “Fully Loaded: God’s Country.” Shelton appears in multiple segments on the episode.

He is not, however, the only guest. “The Good Place” and “The Misery Index” principal joins Clarkson for a chat on the broadcast.

The episode will air Tuesday afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market. Initial video highlights and photos follow.