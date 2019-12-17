in TV News

Kim Kardashian West Talks About Holiday Card, Kendall’s Rankings, More On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

KKW returns to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as Tuesday’s lead guest.

Kim Kardashian on 12/17/19 Ellen DeGeneres Show (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” features a return appearance from Kim Kardashian West.

The immensely popular mogul and reality show discusses a number of topics, including this year’s family holiday card. Kim, notably, reveals that she had to Photoshop North into the picture.

Kim also spends time talking about her sisters — she chats about Kourtney’s status on their reality show, the parental rankings Kendall shared during “The Late Late Show,” and Kylie’s relationship with Travi$ Scott.

The episode will air Tuesday afternoon, but initial video highlights and photos are already available.

