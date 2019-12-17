Kim Kardashian West Talks About Holiday Card, Kendall’s Rankings, More On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” features a return appearance from Kim Kardashian West.

The immensely popular mogul and reality show discusses a number of topics, including this year’s family holiday card. Kim, notably, reveals that she had to Photoshop North into the picture.

Kim also spends time talking about her sisters — she chats about Kourtney’s status on their reality show, the parental rankings Kendall shared during “The Late Late Show,” and Kylie’s relationship with Travi$ Scott.

The episode will air Tuesday afternoon, but initial video highlights and photos are already available.