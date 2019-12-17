in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm,” Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My” Debut On Billboard Hot 100

Three high-profile pop songs debut on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Harry Styles - Adore You | Columbia Records

This week’s list of Billboard Hot 100 debuts includes three noteworthy new pop songs.

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” leads the way among the new pop entries (and all newcomers). The track, which is the first official single from his new album “Fine Line,” starts at #35 on the chart.

Taylor Swift’s new holiday original “Christmas Tree Farm” enters at #59.

Camila Cabello meanwhile scores a #82 bow for “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby).” The song appears on Cabello’s new album “Romance,” which earns #3 on the Billboard 200.

The Hot 100 ranks songs based on activity from streams, sales and radio airplay.

adore youcamila cabellochristmas tree farmdababyharry stylesmy oh myTaylor Swift

