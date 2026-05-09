Charli XCX’s “Rock Music” Debuts At #32 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Charli XCX’s new song “Rock Music” did not top US or Global Spotify upon release, but it did rank as Friday’s top-performing new release.

Credited with 710K American streams on Friday, May 8, “Rock Music” starts at #32 on the US Spotify Chart. It concurrently arrives at #74 on the Global listing with 1.87 million worldwide plays.

Both ranked as the best achieved by a newcomer; no other new release even makes the Top 100 on either the US or Global streaming chart.

An accompanying video for “Rock Music” also premiered this week; it is featured below.