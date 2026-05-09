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Charli XCX’s “Rock Music” Debuts At #32 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

It ranks as the chart’s top new entry.

Charli XCX - Rock Music video screenshot | Atlantic

Charli XCX’s new song “Rock Music” did not top US or Global Spotify upon release, but it did rank as Friday’s top-performing new release.

Credited with 710K American streams on Friday, May 8, “Rock Music” starts at #32 on the US Spotify Chart. It concurrently arrives at #74 on the Global listing with 1.87 million worldwide plays.

Both ranked as the best achieved by a newcomer; no other new release even makes the Top 100 on either the US or Global streaming chart.

An accompanying video for “Rock Music” also premiered this week; it is featured below.

charli xcxrock music

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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