Mau P’s “Neck” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

Mau P’s “neck” completes its rise to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase dance radio chart.

Played ~724 times during the May 3-9 tracking period, “neck” rises one spot to #1 on this week’s listing. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 101.

Armin Van Buuren & Glockenbach’s “Sun Shines On Me” concurrently rises two places to rank as the runner-up, while Bebe Rexha & Faithless’ “New Religion” falls from #1 to #3.

Kygo’s “Save My Love (featuring Gryffin & Khalid)” climbs one spot to #4, and Tiesto & Brienna Grace’s “Beautiful Places” elevates a place to #5.