Illenium & Ellie Goulding’s “Don’t Want Your Love” Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

Illenium & Ellie Goulding’s “Don’t Want Your Love” has received plenty of love at dance radio.

This week, it officially reaches #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Don’t Want Your Love” earns #1 thanks to the ~654 spins it received during the April 12-18 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 79.

Calvin Harris & Kasabian’s “Release The Pressure” concurrently drops a spot to #2, while Jennifer Lopez & David Guetta’s “Save Me Tonight” advances one place to #3.

Mau P’s “neck” concurrently rises two levels to #4, as Armin Van Buuren & Glockenbach’s “Sun Shines On Me” stays in the #5 position.