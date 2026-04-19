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Illenium & Ellie Goulding’s “Don’t Want Your Love” Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

The collaboration completes its ascent to #1.

Don't Want Your Love - YouTube audio cover | Republic

Illenium & Ellie Goulding’s “Don’t Want Your Love” has received plenty of love at dance radio.

This week, it officially reaches #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Don’t Want Your Love” earns #1 thanks to the ~654 spins it received during the April 12-18 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 79.

Calvin Harris & Kasabian’s “Release The Pressure” concurrently drops a spot to #2, while Jennifer Lopez & David Guetta’s “Save Me Tonight” advances one place to #3.

Mau P’s “neck” concurrently rises two levels to #4, as Armin Van Buuren & Glockenbach’s “Sun Shines On Me” stays in the #5 position.

armin van buurencalvin harrisdavid guettadon't want your loveellie gouldingglockenbachilleniumJennifer Lopezkasabianmau p

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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