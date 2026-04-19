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Dylan Scott’s “What He’ll Never Have” Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

The song completes its journey to #1.

Dylan Scott - What He'll Never Have woods video screenshot | Curb

Dylan Scott’s “What He’ll Never Have” ascends to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The song, which was #3 last week, earns #1 by leading in Mediabase chart points for the April 12-18 tracking period. It also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the window.

It takes second in audience impressions, trailing the count achieved by Luke Combs’ “Sleepless In A Hotel Room.” That song nonetheless holds at #2 on the overall chart.

Combs’ “Days Like These” concurrently rises one spot to #3, while Cody Johnson’s “The Fall” rises one place to #4. Tucker Wetmore’s “Brunette” enjoys a three-place lift to #5.

cody johnsondylan scottluke combstucker wetmorewhat he'll never have

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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