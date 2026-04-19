Dylan Scott’s “What He’ll Never Have” Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

Dylan Scott’s “What He’ll Never Have” ascends to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The song, which was #3 last week, earns #1 by leading in Mediabase chart points for the April 12-18 tracking period. It also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the window.

It takes second in audience impressions, trailing the count achieved by Luke Combs’ “Sleepless In A Hotel Room.” That song nonetheless holds at #2 on the overall chart.

Combs’ “Days Like These” concurrently rises one spot to #3, while Cody Johnson’s “The Fall” rises one place to #4. Tucker Wetmore’s “Brunette” enjoys a three-place lift to #5.