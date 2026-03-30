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Alix Earle To Support Reale Actives On March 30 TODAY Show

The pop culture phenomenon will appear on “TODAY.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2271 -- Pictured: (l-r) Media personality Alix Earle during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Fresh off a high-profile appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Alix Earle will make a daytime television visit.

According to official listings, Earle will appear on the March 30 TODAY Show. She is presently listed for segments in the 7-9AM and 10-11AM portions, though specifics are subject to change.

The appearance comes a day before her new skincare line Reale Actives makes its official debut. Prior to formally announcing the brand, Earle had been teasing the project with a “WTF Is Alix Doing?” campaign.

The pop culture force later revealed that she had been sharing easter eggs for the brand in previous social content.

alix earlenbcthe today showtoday

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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