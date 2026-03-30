Alix Earle To Support Reale Actives On March 30 TODAY Show

Fresh off a high-profile appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Alix Earle will make a daytime television visit.

According to official listings, Earle will appear on the March 30 TODAY Show. She is presently listed for segments in the 7-9AM and 10-11AM portions, though specifics are subject to change.

The appearance comes a day before her new skincare line Reale Actives makes its official debut. Prior to formally announcing the brand, Earle had been teasing the project with a “WTF Is Alix Doing?” campaign.

The pop culture force later revealed that she had been sharing easter eggs for the brand in previous social content.