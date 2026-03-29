in Music News

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 3rd Week Atop Hot Adult Contemporary

“I Just Might” extends its reign at both radio formats.

Bruno Mars - I Just Might video screenshot | Atlantic Records

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” continues its reign as a multi-format radio #1, topping the Mediabase pop chart for a second week and the hot adult contemporary listing for a third.

— “I Just Might” received ~16,078 pop spins during the March 22-28 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 7 but still ranking as the week’s best total.

Justin Bieber’s “YUKON” rises a spot to #2, while Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” slides a level to #3. Dean’s follow-up “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” jumps three places to #4, as Tate McRae’s “TIT FOR TAT” stays in the #5 spot on this week’s pop chart.

— Bruno Mars’ hit meanwhile garnered ~5,567 Hot AC spins during the tracking week (+79).

“Man I Need” again follows at #2, and HUNTR/X’s “Golden” stays at #3. Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” (#4) and Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” (#5) are also steady this week.

Alex warrenBruno MarsHUNTR/XI just mightJustin BieberOlivia deantate mcraeTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

French Montana & Max B’s “Ever Since U Left Me” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio