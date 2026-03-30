Miley Cyrus’ “Younger You” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” introduced a new song from star Miley Cyrus called “Younger You.”
The track received immediate interest at hot adult contemporary radio, ranking as the format’s most added song.
“Younger You” received pickups from 35 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, convincingly topping the format’s add board.
Harry Styles’ “American Girls” takes second with 19 pickups, while an add count of 18 positions BTS’ “SWIM” in third place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.
With 15 adds, Goo Goo Dolls’ “Misery” registers as fourth-most added. Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” takes fifth place with 14.