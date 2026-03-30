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Miley Cyrus’ “Younger You” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The single is from the 20th anniversary “Hannah Montana” special.

Miley Cyrus - Younger You video screenshot | Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special

The “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” introduced a new song from star Miley Cyrus called “Younger You.”

The track received immediate interest at hot adult contemporary radio, ranking as the format’s most added song.

“Younger You” received pickups from 35 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, convincingly topping the format’s add board.

Harry Styles’ “American Girls” takes second with 19 pickups, while an add count of 18 positions BTS’ “SWIM” in third place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

With 15 adds, Goo Goo Dolls’ “Misery” registers as fourth-most added. Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” takes fifth place with 14.

btsgoo goo dollsHannah montanaharry stylesMiley Cyrusyounger youzara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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