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First Look: Alix Earle Appears On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Alix just announced her Reale Actives skin care line.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2271 -- Pictured: (l-r) Media personality Alix Earle during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

After a compelling, viral social campaign, Alix Earle finally announced “wtf she is doing.” She is launching a new skin care brand called Reale Actives.

On the heels of the big announcement, the pop culture sensation drops by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Alix appears as an interview guest on Tuesday’s episode, joining a stacked lineup that includes fellow interviewees Cardi B and Tyrese Maxey and musical guest Snail Mail.

Filmed earlier in the day, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos from the taping follow.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2271 — Pictured: (l-r) Media personality Alix Earle during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2271 — Pictured: (l-r) Media personality Alix Earle during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2271 — Pictured: (l-r) Rapper Cardi B during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2271 — Pictured: (l-r) Pro basketball player Tyrese Maxey during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2271 — Pictured: Musical guest Snail Mail performs on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

alix earlejimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

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