Zendaya and Robert Pattinson To Appear Together On April 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Two days before its wide opening, “The Drama” stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson will make a joint appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The co-stars will appear as lead interview guests on the Wednesday, April 1 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” That night’s broadcast will also feature a chat with Regé-Jean Page as well as a 600 Ent musical performance featuring BigXthaPlug, Ro$ama, Yung Hood and MurdaGang PB.
A look at other upcoming “Tonight Show” lineups follows:
Wednesday, March 25: Guests include BTS, Ariana DeBose and musical guest BTS. Show #2272
Thursday, March 26: Guests include Chris Pratt & Charlie Day, Roman Reigns and musical guest BTS. Show #2273
Friday, March 27: Guests include Ryan Gosling, Jessie Buckley, The Cast of One Piece and musical guest .idk. ft. Black Thought & Kaytranada. (OAD 3/5/26)
Monday, March 30: Guests include Jon Hamm, Jack Quaid and musical guest The Bengsons. Show #2274
Tuesday, March 31: Guests include Cameron Diaz, Dan Levy and musical guest Tems. Show #2275