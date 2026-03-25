in TV News

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson To Appear Together On April 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

They will support their new film “The Drama.”

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in The Drama | Photo courtesy of A24

Two days before its wide opening, “The Drama” stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson will make a joint appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The co-stars will appear as lead interview guests on the Wednesday, April 1 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” That night’s broadcast will also feature a chat with Regé-Jean Page as well as a 600 Ent musical performance featuring BigXthaPlug, Ro$ama, Yung Hood and MurdaGang PB.

A look at other upcoming “Tonight Show” lineups follows:

Wednesday, March 25: Guests include BTS, Ariana DeBose and musical guest BTS. Show #2272

Thursday, March 26: Guests include Chris Pratt & Charlie Day, Roman Reigns and musical guest BTS. Show #2273

Friday, March 27: Guests include Ryan Gosling, Jessie Buckley, The Cast of One Piece and musical guest .idk. ft. Black Thought & Kaytranada. (OAD 3/5/26)

Monday, March 30: Guests include Jon Hamm, Jack Quaid and musical guest The Bengsons. Show #2274

Tuesday, March 31: Guests include Cameron Diaz, Dan Levy and musical guest Tems. Show #2275

jimmy fallonnbcrobert pattinsonthe tonight showzendaya

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

First Look: Alix Earle Appears On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

First Look: BTS Performs On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”