BTS’ “SWIM” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

As the lead single from the most anticipated comeback album of the year, BTS’ “SWIM” unsurprisingly fared well at US pop radio.

The new single won support from 174 Mediabase-monitored pop stations on impact, convincingly ranking as the format’s most added song.

With 52 new adds, Harry Styles’ “American Girls” registers as second-most added.

Each credited with 13 adds, Bebe Rexha’s “New Religion” and Jelly Roll & Carin Leon’s “Lighter” tie for third.

Ties appear throughout the Mediabase pop add board. One Or Eight’s “Tokyo Drift” and PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” share fifth place with 12 adds each, while Bella Kay’s “iloveitiloveitiloveit” and Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” split seventh with 11 new pickups.

Credited with 9 adds each, Alex Warren’s “Fever Dream,” Jason Derulo’s “Sexy For Me,” Lil Uzi Vert’s “What You Saying,” and Mattie Pruitt’s “Hit The Road” share ninth place.