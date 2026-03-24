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BTS’ “SWIM” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Pop radio enthusiastically welcomes the new BTS single.

BTS - Swim music video screenshot | BIGHIT MUSIC

As the lead single from the most anticipated comeback album of the year, BTS’ “SWIM” unsurprisingly fared well at US pop radio.

The new single won support from 174 Mediabase-monitored pop stations on impact, convincingly ranking as the format’s most added song.

With 52 new adds, Harry Styles’ “American Girls” registers as second-most added.

Each credited with 13 adds, Bebe Rexha’s “New Religion” and Jelly Roll & Carin Leon’s “Lighter” tie for third.

Ties appear throughout the Mediabase pop add board. One Or Eight’s “Tokyo Drift” and PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” share fifth place with 12 adds each, while Bella Kay’s “iloveitiloveitiloveit” and Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” split seventh with 11 new pickups.

Credited with 9 adds each, Alex Warren’s “Fever Dream,” Jason Derulo’s “Sexy For Me,” Lil Uzi Vert’s “What You Saying,” and Mattie Pruitt’s “Hit The Road” share ninth place.

Alex warrenbebe rexhaBella kayBruno Marsbtscarin leonharry stylesjason derulojelly rolllil uzi vertmattie pruittone or eightpinkpantheressswimzara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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