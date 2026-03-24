in Music News

Jason Derulo Appears For Interview On Tuesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

He chats about his family life, European tour, and his respect for Taylor Swift.

Jason Derulo appears on March 24 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Haston/Warner Bros

Jason Derulo appears as the interview guest on Tuesday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The music star discusses his sold-out European tour, including the special fan moments. While discussing that opportunity to connect with fans, he cites Taylor Swift’s fan-centric approach as an inspiration.

Derulo also talks about his life as a dad, while touching on his new album, high-profile collaborations, and children’s book.

The episode will air during the day on Tuesday; local listings will reveal broadcast details in your market.

First-look photos follow.

Jason Derulo appears on March 24 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Haston/Warner Bros
Jason Derulo appears on March 24 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Haston/Warner Bros
Jason Derulo appears on March 24 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Haston/Warner Bros
Jason Derulo appears on March 24 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Haston/Warner Bros

jason deruloTaylor Swiftthe Jennifer Hudson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

First Look: Camila Morrone Appears On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”