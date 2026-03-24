Jason Derulo Appears For Interview On Tuesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Jason Derulo appears on March 24 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Haston/Warner Bros
Jason Derulo appears as the interview guest on Tuesday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
The music star discusses his sold-out European tour, including the special fan moments. While discussing that opportunity to connect with fans, he cites Taylor Swift’s fan-centric approach as an inspiration.
Derulo also talks about his life as a dad, while touching on his new album, high-profile collaborations, and children’s book.
The episode will air during the day on Tuesday; local listings will reveal broadcast details in your market.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.