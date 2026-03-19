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Roman Reigns Added To March 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

He joins previously confirmed guests Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, and BTS.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1787 -- Pictured: (l-r) WWE Superstar Roman Reigns during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, January 27, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

As WrestleMania draws near, main-eventer Roman Reigns will make a high-profile talk show appearance.

The WWE superstar will appear on the Thursday, March 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

He will join previously confirmed guests Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, and BTS on the episode. Pratt and Day will join forces for an interview in support of “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” while BTS will appear as musical guests.

The BTS appearance will be a two-night stand; the global phenomenon group will also appear for an interview and performance on March 25.

btscharlie daychris prattjimmy fallonnbcroman reignsthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

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