Anya Taylor-Joy Celebrates Debut of Princess Peach Mural In New York City (Special Look)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 18: Anya Taylor-Joy attends as Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Illumination present a special Princess Peach Mural on March 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Illumination )
As enthusiasm over “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” continues to build, a star from the film took part in a high-profile activation.
Wednesday, Anya Taylor-Joy took part in the launch of a special Princess Peach mural in the Columbus Circle section of New York City.
The actress voices Princess Peach in the upcoming sequel, which launches in theaters on April 1.
Following Wednesday’s event, Universal, Illumination, and Nintendo shared a gallery chronicling Anya’s time at the memorable mural reveal. Those special-look media photos follow.
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