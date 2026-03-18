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Anya Taylor-Joy Celebrates Debut of Princess Peach Mural In New York City (Special Look)

The mural hypes the release of “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 18: Anya Taylor-Joy attends as Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Illumination present a special Princess Peach Mural on March 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Illumination )

As enthusiasm over “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” continues to build, a star from the film took part in a high-profile activation.

Wednesday, Anya Taylor-Joy took part in the launch of a special Princess Peach mural in the Columbus Circle section of New York City.

The actress voices Princess Peach in the upcoming sequel, which launches in theaters on April 1.

Following Wednesday’s event, Universal, Illumination, and Nintendo shared a gallery chronicling Anya’s time at the memorable mural reveal. Those special-look media photos follow.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: Anya Taylor-Joy attends as Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Illumination present a special Princess Peach Mural on March 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Illumination )
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: Anya Taylor-Joy attends as Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Illumination present a special Princess Peach Mural on March 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Illumination )
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: A view of atmosphere as Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Illumination present a special Princess Peach Mural with Anya Taylor-Joy on March 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Illumination )
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: Anya Taylor-Joy attends as Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Illumination present a special Princess Peach Mural on March 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Illumination )

anya taylor-joythe super Mario galaxy movie

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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