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Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Bruno Mars’ single reaches #1 at another format.

Bruno Mars by John V. Esparza, press image courtesy of Atlantic Records

A recent rhythmic radio #1, Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” this week ascends to the top of the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.

The single, which received ~5,326 spins during the March 8-14 tracking period, jumps two places to #1. The count tops last week’s mark by 281.

Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” holds at #2 on the chart, as Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” falls two places to #3.

Two enduring hits close the Top 5; HUNTR/X’s “Golden” spends another week at #4, and Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” stays at #5.

Alex warrenBruno MarsHUNTR/XI just mightOlivia deanTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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