Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Bruno Mars by John V. Esparza, press image courtesy of Atlantic Records
A recent rhythmic radio #1, Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” this week ascends to the top of the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.
The single, which received ~5,326 spins during the March 8-14 tracking period, jumps two places to #1. The count tops last week’s mark by 281.
Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” holds at #2 on the chart, as Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” falls two places to #3.
Two enduring hits close the Top 5; HUNTR/X’s “Golden” spends another week at #4, and Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” stays at #5.
Alex warren Bruno Mars HUNTR/X I just might Olivia dean Taylor Swift
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
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