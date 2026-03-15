Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

A recent rhythmic radio #1, Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” this week ascends to the top of the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.

The single, which received ~5,326 spins during the March 8-14 tracking period, jumps two places to #1. The count tops last week’s mark by 281.

Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” holds at #2 on the chart, as Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” falls two places to #3.

Two enduring hits close the Top 5; HUNTR/X’s “Golden” spends another week at #4, and Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” stays at #5.