Anya Taylor-Joy Booked For March 19 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

As the April 1 opening of “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” draws near, key voice actors will begin to make high-profile promotional appearances.

That includes Anya Taylor-Joy, who will be visiting “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The actress, who voices Princess Peach in the animated film, will appear as the lead guest on the Thursday, March 19 episode. The episode will also feature a chat with Shawn Hatosy.

Other upcoming “Late Night” guests include Kristin Chenoweth and Tom Blyth (March 12), Daniel Radcliffe and Kate Mara (March 16), Tessa Thompson and Mark Normand (March 17), and Ryan Gosling and Jessie Ware (March 18).