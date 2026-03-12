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Anya Taylor-Joy Booked For March 19 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The popular actress will appear on NBC’s late-night talk show.

Princess Peach in Nintendo and Illumination’s THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic | Nintendo & Universal

As the April 1 opening of “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” draws near, key voice actors will begin to make high-profile promotional appearances.

That includes Anya Taylor-Joy, who will be visiting “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The actress, who voices Princess Peach in the animated film, will appear as the lead guest on the Thursday, March 19 episode. The episode will also feature a chat with Shawn Hatosy.

Other upcoming “Late Night” guests include Kristin Chenoweth and Tom Blyth (March 12), Daniel Radcliffe and Kate Mara (March 16), Tessa Thompson and Mark Normand (March 17), and Ryan Gosling and Jessie Ware (March 18).

anya taylor-joylate nightnbcseth meyersShawn hatosy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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