Charli XCX Looks Stunning, Celebrates “Wuthering Heights” Premiere With Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie

Charli XCX is the artist behind the film’s soundtrack.

The world premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Wuthering Heights,” at TCL Chinese Theatre, in Hollywood, California, January 28, 2026 | Photo: Jay L Clendenin for Warner Bros, courtesy of Warner Bros

The February 13 release of “Wuthering Heights” is fast approaching, and that means it is time for celebratory events.

The official world premiere took place Wednesday, as principals from the film took in its launch at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre.

Charli XCX was among those in attendance, and she looked magnificent in a gold dress. The artist and pop culture sensation is the force behind the film’s soundtrack, which also launches on February 13.

Following the premiere, Warner Bros. shared photos with media. The photos include moments between Charli XCX and the film’s co-leads Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

