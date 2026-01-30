KATSEYE Members Look Stunning, Connect With Sombr At Grammy Best New Artist Showcase

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Sombr (C) with (L-R) Yoonchae, Megan, Manon, Daniela, Lara Raj and Sophia of KATSEYE attend Best New Artist Spotlight at GRAMMY House during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Rolling Greens on January 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
The eagerly anticipated Grammy Awards ceremony is this Sunday, and the pre-event festivities have begun.
Wednesday, The Recording Academy hosted a Best New Artist Spotlight at its Grammy House activation. Several of the category’s key nominees were there, including the members of KATSEYE.
The girl group has taken the world by storm, and the result has been multiple Grammy nominations. Along with Best New Artist, the act is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
The six members looked characteristically beautiful at the activation, as captured by media photos from the event. One such photo finds the group connecting with fellow BNA nominee sombr.
