Early Look: Holly Humberstone Performs On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Just a few days ago, Holly Humberstone released her eagerly anticipated new single “To Love Somebody.” She also revealed that her new album “Cruel World” will arrive on April 10.

On the heels of the news, the artist makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Humberstone plays Wednesday’s edition of the late-night talk show, closing an episode that also features Kendall Jenner, Rob Gronkowski, and a FaceTime appearance from Tom Brady.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT, and Humberstone’s performance should start at around 12:25AM. First-look photos follow: