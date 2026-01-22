Kendall Jenner, Rob Gronkowski, Holly Humberstone Scheduled For January 28 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Kendall Jenner’s next appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has received an official date.
NBC lists the pop culture force for the Wednesday, January 28 edition of its late-night talk show.
Jenner will be the lead guest on a loaded installment. Rob Gronkowski will also appear for an interview.
Later, Holly Humberstone will drop by for a musical performance.
Who else is set to appear on “Fallon?” The latest set of lineups follows:
Thursday, January 22: Guests include Anthony Anderson, Louis Tomlinson, Nell Fisher and musical guest Louis Tomlinson. Show #2245
Friday, January 23: Guests include Jason Momoa, Marcello Hernández, Linus Sebastian and comedian Marcello Hernández. (OAD 1/15/26)
Monday, January 26: Guests include Pete Davidson, Paris Hilton and musical guest Don Toliver. Show #2246
Tuesday, January 27: Guests include Kevin James, Dove Cameron, Derrick Rose and musical guest Tyla. Show #2247
Wednesday, January 28: Guests include Kendall Jenner, Rob Gronkowski and musical guest Holly Humberstone. Show #2248