First Look: Mayor Zohran Mamdani Appears On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2246 -- Pictured: (l-r) on Monday, January 26, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features an appearance by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
The mayor’s appearance was not part of the initial advertising for the show, but it made waves as soon as the formal announcement came.
The visit marks Mamdani’s first time on the NBC talk show. Pete Davidson, Paris Hilton, and musical guest Don Toliver also appear.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared first-look photos from the taping:
