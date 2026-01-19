Special Look: WWE Stars The Miz, Bianca Belair, Street Profits Join ESPN’s CFP Championship Celebration

WWE’s Premium Live Events now air on ESPN. Amid the new partnership, stars from the wrestling organization have been taking part in the network’s College Football Playoff Championship coverage.

Saturday, Bianca Belair and Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits took part in the WWE Championship Belt Activation during Media Day presented by Great Clips.

Monday, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin joined Stephen A. Smith for the CFP edition of First Take.

The events precede Monday’s eagerly anticipated showdown between Indiana and Miami. Photos from the WWE crossover appearances follow, courtesy of ESPN.