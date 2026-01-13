Will Smith, Jennette McCurdy, Josh Hart, The Lemonheads Booked For January 20 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC has released the lineup for the January 20 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episode, and it is a compelling one.

According to the network, entertainment icon Will Smith will appear as the lead interview guest. Jennette McCurdy and Josh Hart will also drop by for interviews on the broadcast.

The show will close with a performance by The Lemonheads.

Who else can you expect on “Fallon”? A complete lineup follows:

Monday, January 12: Guests include Kristen Wiig, Ashton Kutcher, Arden Cho & Ahn Hyo-seop from KPop Demon Hunters and musical guest Ty Myers. Show #2238

Tuesday, January 13: Guests include Ben Affleck & Matt Damon, Grace Van Patten and musical guest Madison Beer. Show #2239

Wednesday, January 14: Guests include Laura Dern, Teyana Taylor, Emily Bader & Tom Blyth and musical guest Teyana Taylor ft. Lucky Daye. Show #2240

Thursday, January 15: Guests include Jason Momoa, Marcello Hernández, Linus Sebastian and comedian Marcello Hernández. Show #2241

Friday, January 16: Re-run

Monday, January 19: Guests include A$AP Rocky, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr, Walker Scobell, and comedian Ontonio Kareem. Show #2242