First Look: Emilia Clarke, “Heated Rivalry” Star Connor Storrie Appear On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1752 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Connor Storrie during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 12, 2026 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
One after joining his “Heated Rivalry” co-star at the Golden Globes, Connor Storrie makes a late-night talk show appearance.
The actor appears on Monday’s edition of the late-nigh talk show.
He is one of two interview guests on the episode. Emilia Clarke is the other, making an eagerly anticipated late-night appearance in her own right.
Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the NBC airwaves at 12:35AM ET/PT. Prior to the airing, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping.
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1752 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Emilia Clarke during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 12, 2026 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1752 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Emilia Clarke during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 12, 2026 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1752 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Emilia Clarke during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 12, 2026 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1752 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Connor Storrie during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 12, 2026 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1752 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Connor Storrie during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 12, 2026 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1752 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Connor Storrie during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 12, 2026 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Connor storrie emilia clarke heated rivalry late night nbc seth meyers
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.