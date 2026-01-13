Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

To put it simply, radio was enthusiastic in embracing Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might.”

Mirroring its achievement at the rhythmic, hot adult contemporary, and adult contemporary formats, the new single ranks as pop radio’s most added song.

“I Just Might” landed at a whopping 169 Mediabase-monitored pop stations.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “When Did You Get Hot?” follows in second place with pickups from 52 stations. With 37 pickups each, Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” and Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” tie for third place on the Mediabase pop add board.

Freya Skye’s “silent treatment” follows in fifth with 29 new adds.

Tyla’s “CHANEL” parlays a count of 26 into sixth place, and a count of 24 earns seventh-place honors for HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done.” As the recipient of 13 playlist pickups, NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” takes eighth.

Four songs tie for ninth-most added: Kehlani’s “Folded,” Meghan Trainor’s “Still Don’t Care,” Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea’s “Shake It To The Max,” and Benson Boone’s “Mr Electric Blue” all won support from 8 new stations.