Raising Cane’s Brings “A Christmas Story” To Times Square, Honors Iconic Film With Dazzling Holiday Display

Maintaining the longstanding tradition, the Turner cable networks will air their annual “ A Christmas Story” marathon beginning at 8PM ET on Christmas Eve.

Those in New York City were not reliant on TV, however, to immerse themselves in the iconic movie.

The flagship Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers location in Times Square is presently paying homage to the iconic film. The store’s window display features instantly recognizable allusions to the holiday classic, providing a special element of holiday cheer for restaurant guests and onlookers.

“At Raising Cane’s, the holidays are all about joy, nostalgia and bringing people together, so lighting up Times Square with a window display inspired by A Christmas Story felt like the perfect seasonal celebration,” said the brand in a statement.

Befitting Raising Cane’s tendency to go all-in on its holiday celebrations, the effort is without any half measures. Rich with dazzling and unforgettable animatronics and references, the visually stunning display took over 14,000 man hours to develop. It also features the film’s original pink bunny suit, cowboy costume, and Red Ryder BB Gun, which were shared by star Peter Billingsley and delivered by armor truck.

The items are notably on public display for the first time in over 25 years.

“Going all out is who we are,” added the beloved restaurant chain. “Whether it’s building a 12-foot snow mountain or procuring original movie props to surprise and delight our Customers with this display, we put heart into everything we do. This project was a labor of love fueled by creativity, caffeine and a little bit of glitter. Watching fans gather, take photos and experience the magic of Cane’s makes it all worth it!”

Committed to more than sensory cheer, Raising Cane’s also reprised its holiday philanthropy. The brand again hosted its bike drive, with the aforementioned Billingsley and other entertainment notables overseeing the heartwarming event.

Photos from the Times Square display follow.