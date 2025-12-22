Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” Enjoys 6th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Although it cedes the throne at hot adult contemporary, Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” remains the biggest song at pop radio.

Played ~15,630 times during the December 14-20 tracking period, Swift’s smash enjoys a sixth week at #1 on the Mediabase pop airplay chart. This week’s spin count falls 76 plays shy of last week’s mark but keeps the song atop the listing.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” holds at #2 on the chart, while Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” spends another week in the #3 position.

Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” holds at #4, and sombr’s “back to friends” rises a place to #5.