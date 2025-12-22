in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” Enjoys 6th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Ophelia” stays atop the pop chart for another week.

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia | Video screenshot | UMG

Although it cedes the throne at hot adult contemporary, Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” remains the biggest song at pop radio.

Played ~15,630 times during the December 14-20 tracking period, Swift’s smash enjoys a sixth week at #1 on the Mediabase pop airplay chart. This week’s spin count falls 76 plays shy of last week’s mark but keeps the song atop the listing.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” holds at #2 on the chart, while Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” spends another week in the #3 position.

Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” holds at #4, and sombr’s “back to friends” rises a place to #5.

HUNTR/Xmyles smithOlivia deansombrTaylor Swiftthe fate of ophelia

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Marissa Ayers Set For Biggest Ring Girl Moment Yet, To Appear On Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Fight Card

Raising Cane’s Brings “A Christmas Story” To Times Square, Honors Iconic Film With Dazzling Holiday Display