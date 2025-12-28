in Music News

Christmas Music Can’t Dethrone “Golden” as KPop Demon Hunters Smash Remains #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“Golden” held off two Christmas staples to retain its #1 spot.

The videos for Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and Wham’s “Last Christmas” predictably received ample YouTube interest during the December 19-25 tracking period.

Neither, however, received more views than the official music video for HUNTR/X’s “Golden.”

Indeed, the KPop Demon Hunters smash retains its #1 position on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, courtesy of the 35.8 million plays it received during the tracking week.

The Carey video, which rises to #2 this week, received 31.8 million. “Last Christmas” improves to #3 with 25.1 million.

A classification issue prevented “Golden” from charting until September, but it has dominated the listing since. Credited with almost 950 million cumulative views, the smash has reigned over the YouTube chart for 14 consecutive weeks.

