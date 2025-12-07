Tucker Wetmore’s “3, 2, 1” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Tucker Wetmore’s “3, 2, 1” makes a big jump to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, the song takes over the top spot from Lainey Wilson’s “Somewhere Over Laredo.”

Along with ruling for chart points, “3, 2, 1” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the November 30-December 6 tracking period. It also posted the format’s largest airplay gain for the week, enjoying a whopping 1781-spin increase over last week’s mark.

Riley Green’s “Don’t Mind If I Do (featuring Ella Langley)” rises a spot to #2, as Parmalee’s “Cowgirl” ticks up one level to #3. Hardy’s “Favorite Country Song” jumps three spots to #4, and Megan Moroney’s “6 Months Later” ascends three levels to #5.

The aforementioned “Somewhere Over Laredo” falls well out of the Top 10 this week.