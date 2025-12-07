in Music News

Tucker Wetmore’s “3, 2, 1” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

“3, 2, 1” rises to the top of the country chart.

Tucker Wetmore - 3, 2, 1 video screenshot | Back Blocks

Tucker Wetmore’s “3, 2, 1” makes a big jump to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, the song takes over the top spot from Lainey Wilson’s “Somewhere Over Laredo.”

Along with ruling for chart points, “3, 2, 1” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the November 30-December 6 tracking period. It also posted the format’s largest airplay gain for the week, enjoying a whopping 1781-spin increase over last week’s mark.

Riley Green’s “Don’t Mind If I Do (featuring Ella Langley)” rises a spot to #2, as Parmalee’s “Cowgirl” ticks up one level to #3. Hardy’s “Favorite Country Song” jumps three spots to #4, and Megan Moroney’s “6 Months Later” ascends three levels to #5.

The aforementioned “Somewhere Over Laredo” falls well out of the Top 10 this week.



Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

