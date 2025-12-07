Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” Celebrates 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 3rd Atop Hot AC Chart

Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” retains its #1 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts.

The smash from “The Life Of A Showgirl” is celebrating a fourth week atop the pop chart and third at the pinnacle of the Hot AC listing.

— “Ophelia” received ~15,968 pop spins during the November 30-December 6 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 452 but keeping the song ahead of the pack.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” holds at #2, while Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” stays at #3 on the pop chart.

Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” rises two places to #4, and Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” ascends two levels to #5.

— “Ophelia” meanwhile posted a tracking period play count of ~5,241 (-131) at the Hot AC format.

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” stays at #2, “Golden” holds at #3, and Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES” remains in the #4 position. Up two places, Ed Sheeran’s “Camera” earns #5 on the Hot AC chart.