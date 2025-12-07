in Music News

Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need,” Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” Enter Top 5 At Pop Radio

The songs rise to #4 and #5, respectively, on this week’s chart.

Olivia Dean - Man I Need video screenshot | Island

Singles from two British artists enter the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase US pop radio chart.

Olivia Dean’s breakout sensation “Man I Need” rises two spots to #4 and the listing, while Myles Smith’s resonant “Stargazing” follow-up “Nice To Meet You” ascends two places to #5.

“Man I Need” received ~12,884 plays during the November 30-December 6 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 548.

“Nice To Meet You” concurrently posted a play count of ~12,646, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 537.

“Man I Need” marks the first Top 5 pop radio hit for Dean. It is the second-such hit for Smith; the aforementioned “Stargazing” received #1 at pop radio.

