First Look: Millie Bobby Brown Co-Hosts Fallon’s “Tonight Show” With Guests Kenan Thompson, Burna Boy

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2226 -- Pictured: (l-r) Guest co-host Millie Bobby Brown and host Jimmy Fallon during the monologue on Sunday, December 7, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Sunday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a very high-profile guest co-host.
Millie Bobby Brown, who stars in the phenomenon that is “Stranger Things,” assists with emcee duties. Along with joining Fallon for the monologue, she participates in a “Road Trip Medley,” a new edition of “Pup Quiz,” the latest “12 Days Of Christmas Sweaters” segment, and her own interview.
She also helps Fallon interview fellow guest Kenan Thompson.
Later, Burna Boy takes the stage to deliver a musical performance.
The episode will air following Sunday Night Football and late local news. Photos follow.
