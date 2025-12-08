Avani Gregg, Madi Monroe Join Loren Gray For VIP Experience At Tillys

Earlier this fall, retailer Tillys and social media sensation Loren Gray commenced their new partnership. Along with a curated collection of “Loren’s Picks,” the collaboration included promotional content built around the idea of a “Snow Day In LA.”

This weekend, they celebrated the partnership with a fan VIP experience. Held at the Irvine Spectrum location, the celebration offered 200 fans the chance to meet Loren and receive a signed poster. The event included plenty of memorable shopping moments, music from a DJ, and coffee and chocolate bars.

Fellow social media stars Avani Gregg and Madi Monroe joined Loren for the experience.

Photos from the event follow, courtesy of Tillys.