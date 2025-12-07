in Music News

David Guetta, Teddy Swims & Tones and I’s “Gone Gone Gone” Soars To #1 At Dance Radio

The song makes a massive leap to #1.

Gone Gone Gone - Video screenshot

David Guetta, Teddy Swims and Tones and I’s “Gone Gone Gone” was #10 on last week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

It soars to #1 on this week’s listing.

The song received ~794 spins during the November 30-December 6 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a mammoth 384 plays. To underscore the magnitude of that gain: only nine other songs even received more than 384 total dance spins this week.

Madison Beer’s “yes baby” rises two spots to #2, while oskar med k & Khalid’s “nobody (make me feel)” slides from #1 to #3.

Myles Lloyd & BUNT.’s “Crazy” rises a spot to #4, and Illenium, Tom Grennan & Alna’s “Forever” falls three levels to #5.

alnabuntdavid guettagone gone goneilleniumkhalidMadison Beermyles lloydoskar med kteddy swimstom grennantones and i

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Lori Harvey, Justine Skye Look Incredible At NYLON House Miami Art Week Celebration, Presented By e.l.f. Cosmetics

Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need,” Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” Enter Top 5 At Pop Radio