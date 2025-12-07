David Guetta, Teddy Swims & Tones and I’s “Gone Gone Gone” Soars To #1 At Dance Radio

David Guetta, Teddy Swims and Tones and I’s “Gone Gone Gone” was #10 on last week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

It soars to #1 on this week’s listing.

The song received ~794 spins during the November 30-December 6 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a mammoth 384 plays. To underscore the magnitude of that gain: only nine other songs even received more than 384 total dance spins this week.

Madison Beer’s “yes baby” rises two spots to #2, while oskar med k & Khalid’s “nobody (make me feel)” slides from #1 to #3.

Myles Lloyd & BUNT.’s “Crazy” rises a spot to #4, and Illenium, Tom Grennan & Alna’s “Forever” falls three levels to #5.