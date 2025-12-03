First Look: Amanda Seyfried, Kon Knueppel Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

One night after her “The Housemaid” co-star Sydney Sweeney visited, Amanda Seyfried makes her own appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

She appears as the lead interview guest on Tuesday night’s broadcast.

The episode also features interviews with Reba and Kon Knueppel. Knueppel’s segment also includes a “One Shot Jackpot” audience challenge.

Later, Of Monsters and Men take the stage for a musical performance.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos from Tuesday’s taping follow.