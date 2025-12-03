in TV News

First Look: Amanda Seyfried, Kon Knueppel Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

They are among the guests on Tuesday’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2223 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress & singer Amanda Seyfried during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

One night after her “The Housemaid” co-star Sydney Sweeney visited, Amanda Seyfried makes her own appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

She appears as the lead interview guest on Tuesday night’s broadcast.

The episode also features interviews with Reba and Kon Knueppel. Knueppel’s segment also includes a “One Shot Jackpot” audience challenge.

Later, Of Monsters and Men take the stage for a musical performance.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos from Tuesday’s taping follow.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2223 — Pictured: (l-r) Pro basketball player Kon Knueppel and host Jimmy Fallon during the Tonight Show One Shot Jackpot on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2223 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress & singer Amanda Seyfried during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2223 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress & singer Amanda Seyfried during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2223 — Pictured: Musical guest Of Monsters and Men performs on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2223 — Pictured: (l-r) Pro basketball player Kon Knueppel during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2223 — Pictured: (l-r) Pro basketball player Kon Knueppel during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2223 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress & singer Reba McEntire during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

amanda seyfriedjimmy fallonkon knueppelnbcof monsters and menrebathe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

First Look: Sydney Sweeney, Tom Pelphrey, Alex G Appear On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”