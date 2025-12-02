First Look: Sydney Sweeney, Tom Pelphrey, Alex G Appear On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2222 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sydney Sweeney during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 1, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Ahead of the upcoming release of “The Housemaid,” star Sydney Sweeney drops by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The actress appears as the lead interview guest on Monday’s episode, while also joining Fallon for a game of “What’s Behind Me?”
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Tonight Show” additionally features a chat with Tom Pelphrey. Later, Alex G takes the stage to deliver a musical performance.
The episode was to begin airing on NBC at 11:35PM ET/PT. Ahead of the airing, the network shared photos from the taping.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2222 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Tom Pelphrey during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 1, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2222 — Pictured: Musical guest Alex G performs on Monday, December 1, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2222 — Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon during Whats Behind Me? on Monday, December 1, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2222 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and actress Sydney Sweeney during Whats Behind Me? on Monday, December 1, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2222 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sydney Sweeney during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 1, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
