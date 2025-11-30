Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” Earns 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 2nd Atop Hot Adult Contemporary Chart

Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” remains a multi-format radio #1 this week, notching a third week atop the Mediabase pop chart and a second at the hot adult contemporary summit.

— “Ophelia” received ~16,419 pop plays during the November 23-29 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 244 but keeping the song ahead of the pack.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” holds at #2 on the pop chart, while Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” makes a two-place rise to #3.

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” stays in the #4 spot, and Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES” drops two places to #5.

— Swift’s smash meanwhile garnered ~5,427 spins at the hot adult contemporary format, marking a week-over-week decline of 239. Still, the count proves enough for another week at #1.

“Ordinary” holds at #2 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart, while “Golden” stays at #3. “DAISIES” spends another week at #4, and sombr’s “back to friends” jumps two levels to #5.