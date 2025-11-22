in Music News, New Music

Tate McRae’s “NOBODY’S GIRL” Debuts At #2 On US Spotify Streaming Chart; 3 Other Songs In Top 10

“ANYTHING BUT LOVE,” “TIT FOR TAT,” AND “TRYING ON SHOES” also appear in the Top 10.

The deluxe edition of Tate McRae’s “SO CLOSE TO WHAT???” generated ample opening-day interest, with multiple songs appearing in the Top 10 on US Spotify’s Streaming Chart.

“NOBODY’S GIRL,” the release-day focus, debuts at #2 on the chart for Friday, November 21. It received 1.37 million American streams.

Fellow newcomer “ANYTHING BUT LOVE” starts at #5 with 1.07 million, while previously released bonus track “TIT FOR TAT” soars thirty-four places to #6 with 1.04 million.

“TRYING ON SHOES” also makes the Top 10, in its case debuting at #9 with 0.92 million American plays.

“HORSHOE,” the fifth of the new releases, starts just outside the Top 10. It earns #17 with its 0.72 million Friday streams.

