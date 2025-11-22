Tate McRae’s “NOBODY’S GIRL” Debuts At #2 On US Spotify Streaming Chart; 3 Other Songs In Top 10

The deluxe edition of Tate McRae’s “SO CLOSE TO WHAT???” generated ample opening-day interest, with multiple songs appearing in the Top 10 on US Spotify’s Streaming Chart.

“NOBODY’S GIRL,” the release-day focus, debuts at #2 on the chart for Friday, November 21. It received 1.37 million American streams.

Fellow newcomer “ANYTHING BUT LOVE” starts at #5 with 1.07 million, while previously released bonus track “TIT FOR TAT” soars thirty-four places to #6 with 1.04 million.

“TRYING ON SHOES” also makes the Top 10, in its case debuting at #9 with 0.92 million American plays.

“HORSHOE,” the fifth of the new releases, starts just outside the Top 10. It earns #17 with its 0.72 million Friday streams.