Lili Reinhart Scheduled For November 24 “Live With Kelly & Mark,” November 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1696 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lili Reinhart during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
After Lili Reinhart will make daytime and nighttime television appearances this coming week.
According to official listings, the actress will visit “Live With Kelly & Mark” on November 24. Other guests for the day include Ke Huy Quan and Steve Patterson.
The following night, Reinhart will make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The November 25 “Fallon” will also welcome Tim Allen and stand-up comedian Dusty Slay.
The appearance comes as her series “Hal & Harper” nears the end of its inaugural season on Mubi.
All talk show listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.
