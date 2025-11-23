Illenium, Tom Grennan & Alna’s “Forever” Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

Dance radio has a new #1, and it comes from a trio of artists.

Illenium, Tom Grennan & Alna’s “Forever,” that collaboration, rises two spots to claim #1 on the Mediabase dance radio chart. “Forever” received ~723 spins during the November 16-22 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 114.

Calvin Harris’ “Ocean (featuring Jessie Reyez),” last week’s leader, ranks as a very close #2 this week. Oskar Med K & Khalid’s “nobody (make me feel)” rises two spots to #4, as Myles Lloyd & BUNT.’s “Crazy” holds at #4.

BUNT. also claims the #5 song, as “Spaces (with The Chainsmokers & Izzy Bizu)” rises two places to that position.