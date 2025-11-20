in TV News

“The Chair Company,” “I Love LA,” “Task” All Earn Renewals For Season 2

HBO renews its three recent launches.

Photograph by Virginia Sherwood/HBO

“The Chair Company,” “I Love LA,” and “Task” have all received stellar reviews and strong buzz. That interest has officially fueled renewals from HBO.

Indeed, the premium cable and streaming giant confirmed that the three shows will receive second seasons on HBO and HBO MAX.

“The Chair Company” is currently averaging 3.3 million L+3 multi-platform viewers; “I Love LA” is garnering 2 million.

HBO’s press release did not include viewership averages for “Task,” but it had previously noted that the finale drew 4 million viewers.

Whereas “The Chair Company” and “I Love LA” are traditional series with the built-in potential for multiple seasons, “Task” had been positioned as a (seemingly self-contained) miniseries. It will thus be interesting to see how the show approaches its sophomore chapter.

hboI love lataskthe chair company

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Zach Top Win Key Artist Honors At 59th CMA Awards

Lili Reinhart Scheduled For November 24 “Live With Kelly & Mark,” November 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”