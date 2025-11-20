“The Chair Company,” “I Love LA,” “Task” All Earn Renewals For Season 2

“The Chair Company,” “I Love LA,” and “Task” have all received stellar reviews and strong buzz. That interest has officially fueled renewals from HBO.

Indeed, the premium cable and streaming giant confirmed that the three shows will receive second seasons on HBO and HBO MAX.

“The Chair Company” is currently averaging 3.3 million L+3 multi-platform viewers; “I Love LA” is garnering 2 million.

HBO’s press release did not include viewership averages for “Task,” but it had previously noted that the finale drew 4 million viewers.

Whereas “The Chair Company” and “I Love LA” are traditional series with the built-in potential for multiple seasons, “Task” had been positioned as a (seemingly self-contained) miniseries. It will thus be interesting to see how the show approaches its sophomore chapter.